Colorado Asian Culture And Education Network

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Colorado Asian Culture And Education Network

About the memberships

Social Fabric Hub Memberships

Social Fabric Hub - Monthly Membership
$50

Renews monthly

Perfect for individuals looking to connect more deeply with the community and access member benefits.


Benefits include:

  • Invitations to member-only lunches, events, and networking opportunities
  • Discounts on CACEN and SFH hosted events, workshops, activities, markets, film screenings, etc.
  • Reduced pricing on event and meeting space reservations
  • Member-only updates and opportunities
  • Special discounts and perks from local Asian-owned businesses and restaurants
Social Fabric Hub - Annual Membership
$300

Valid until July 20, 2027

By paying annually, you receive a 50% discount ($25 per month, compared to $50)!


Perfect for individuals looking to connect more deeply with the community and access member benefits.


Benefits include:

  • Invitations to member-only lunches, events, and networking opportunities
  • Discounts on CACEN and SFH hosted events, workshops, activities, markets, film screenings, etc.
  • Reduced pricing on event and meeting space reservations
  • Member-only updates and opportunities
  • Special discounts and perks from local Asian-owned businesses and restaurants
Social Fabric Hub - Organization/Company Membership
$500

Valid until July 20, 2027

Designed for organizations, small businesses, and teams who want to engage with and support the community.


Benefits include:

  • Invitations to member-only lunches, events, and networking opportunities
  • Discounts on CACEN and SFH hosted events, workshops, activities, markets, film screenings, etc.
  • Reduced pricing on event and meeting space reservations
  • Member-only updates and opportunities
  • Special discounts and perks from local Asian-owned businesses and restaurants
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