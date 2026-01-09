Social FD Inc.

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Social FD Inc.

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Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #1 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #1
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 01

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #2 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #2
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 02

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #3 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #3
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 03

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #4 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #4
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 04

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #5 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #5
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 05

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #6 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #6
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 06

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #7 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #7
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 07

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #8 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #8
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 08

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #9 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #9
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 09

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #10 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #10
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 10

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #11 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #11
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 11

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #12 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #12
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 12

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #13 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #13
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 13

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #14 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #14
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 14

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #15 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #15
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 15

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #16 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #16
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 16

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #17 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #17
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 17

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #18 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #18
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 18

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #19 item
Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack #19
$20

Starting bid

Pack #: 19

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

  • This listing is for one individual pack
  • Pack will be opened live on stream
  • No substitutions or swaps
  • All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

  • Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm
  • Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard
  • Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design
  • Limited demo release
  • Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • All sales are final
  • Live rip item — condition is based on pull
  • Shipping handled after the live stream
  • Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨

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