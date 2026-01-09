Pack #: 01

You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.

This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.

Shipping Cost Included in Bid price

🎥 Live Rip Details

This listing is for one individual pack

Pack will be opened live on stream

No substitutions or swaps

All cards pulled ship to the winning bidder

💎 About the Pack

Taylor’s Tins – 1st Edition Demo Prizm

Fire-service-themed Shiny Cardboard

Early demo version showcasing Prizm-style design

Limited demo release

Collector-focused live rip experience

🚒 Supporting a Great Cause

100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.

⚠️ Important Notes

All sales are final

Live rip item — condition is based on pull

Shipping handled after the live stream

Please ensure correct shipping info is on file

Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨