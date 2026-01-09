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Starting bid
Pack #: 01
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 02
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 03
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 04
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 05
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 06
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 07
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 08
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 09
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 10
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 11
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 12
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 13
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 14
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 15
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 16
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 17
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 18
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
Starting bid
Pack #: 19
You are bidding on ONE (1) Taylor’s Tins 1st Edition Demo Prizm Pack, part of the Social FD Shiny Cardboard Auction.
This pack will be ripped LIVE on stream after the auction ends. The winning bidder will see the pack opened in real time, and all cards pulled from this pack belong to the winner.
Shipping Cost Included in Bid price
100% of proceeds from this auction support Social FD, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Volunteer Fire Departments improve community engagement and fire safety education.
Bid with purpose. Watch it rip live. Support Social FD Inc. 🚒✨
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