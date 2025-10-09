Social Hall - 100 guests | For weddings and private parties

Hosted by
About this event
1 left!
Before you make the payment, make sure you change the fee in the section labelled
"Help keep Zeffy free for Islamic Society of Greater Lansing 💜 (optional)"
This is a donation to the payment portal provider and not the Islamic Center. You can change the amount from $0 to any percentage you wish to donate to Zeffy.
We encourage payment by ACH (using your checking account and routing number)
1 left!
You may rent Chiavari chairs at $3 each in sets of 50
Each set of 50 chairs costs @150
You may purchase up to five such sets totaling $750
1 left!
Professional Speakers + Microphone
1 left!
Food warmer boxes
Flame based food warmers are not allowed. Food warmers boxes will be provided in lieu of it.
1 left!
Kitchen use for food prep on day of event
Access to refrigerator and freezer on day prior to event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!