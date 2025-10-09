Islamic Society of Greater Lansing

Social Hall - 100 guests | For weddings and private parties

920 S Harrison Rd

East Lansing, MI 48823, USA

Social Hall Reservation for Weddings and Private Parties
$400

Before you make the payment, make sure you change the fee in the section labelled
"Help keep Zeffy free for Islamic Society of Greater Lansing 💜 (optional)"
This is a donation to the payment portal provider and not the Islamic Center. You can change the amount from $0 to any percentage you wish to donate to Zeffy.

We encourage payment by ACH (using your checking account and routing number)

Chiavari chair rental
$150

You may rent Chiavari chairs at $3 each in sets of 50
Each set of 50 chairs costs @150
You may purchase up to five such sets totaling $750

Professional Speakers
$100

Professional Speakers + Microphone

Food warmer boxes item
Food warmer boxes
Free

Food warmer boxes

Flame based food warmers are not allowed. Food warmers boxes will be provided in lieu of it.

Kitchen use for food prep
$300

Kitchen use for food prep on day of event
Access to refrigerator and freezer on day prior to event

