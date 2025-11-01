About this event
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Social Hall - 250 guests | Memorial Service Gathering | Hall only, no food
Before you make the payment, make sure you change the fee in the section labelled
"Help keep Zeffy free for Islamic Society of Greater Lansing 💜 (optional)"
This is a donation to the payment portal provider and not the Islamic Center. You can change the amount from $0 to any percentage you wish to donate to Zeffy.
We encourage payment by ACH (using your checking account and routing number)
1 left!
Professional Speakers + Microphone
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!