Islamic Society of Greater Lansing

Hosted by

Islamic Society of Greater Lansing

About this event

Social Hall - 250 guests | Memorial Service Gathering | Hall only, no food

920 S Harrison Rd

East Lansing, MI 48823, USA

Social Hall-250 guests | Memorial Srvc | Hall only, no food item
Social Hall-250 guests | Memorial Srvc | Hall only, no food
Free

1 left!

Social Hall - 250 guests | Memorial Service Gathering | Hall only, no food

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"Help keep Zeffy free for Islamic Society of Greater Lansing 💜 (optional)"
This is a donation to the payment portal provider and not the Islamic Center. You can change the amount from $0 to any percentage you wish to donate to Zeffy.

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Professional Speakers item
Professional Speakers
$100

1 left!

Professional Speakers + Microphone

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