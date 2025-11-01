Social Hall - 250 guests | Memorial Service Gathering | Hall only, no food



Before you make the payment, make sure you change the fee in the section labelled

"Help keep Zeffy free for Islamic Society of Greater Lansing 💜 (optional)"

This is a donation to the payment portal provider and not the Islamic Center. You can change the amount from $0 to any percentage you wish to donate to Zeffy.



We encourage payment by ACH (using your checking account and routing number)