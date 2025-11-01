Social Hall - 250 guests | Memorial Service | With arrangement for serving food

Hosted by
About this event
1 left!
Social Hall reservation for Memorial Service. Select this item to reserve the hall and to bring and your own food.
Before you make the payment, make sure you change the fee in the section labelled
"Help keep Zeffy free for Islamic Society of Greater Lansing 💜 (optional)"
This is a donation to the payment portal provider and not the Islamic Center. You can change the amount from $0 to any percentage you wish to donate to Zeffy.
We encourage payment by ACH (using your checking account and routing number)
1 left!
Food warmer boxes
Flame based food warmers are not allowed. Food warmers boxes will be provided in lieu of it.
1 left!
Professional Speakers + Microphone
1 left!
Kitchen use for food prep on day of event
Access to refrigerator and freezer on day prior to event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!