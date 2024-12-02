Social Leadership 2025

Sorensen Center

800 W University Pkwy, Orem, UT 84058

Full Donation -One Time item
Full Donation -One Time
$60
Selecting this is the full donation for the Social Leadership Program for your student.
First Donation item
First Donation
$30
Selecting this will be your first donation toward the Social Leadership Program for your student. First of two.
Second Donation item
Second Donation
$30
Selecting this will be your second donation toward the Social Leadership Program for your student. Final payment.
Sponsor a Student item
Sponsor a Student
$60
By choosing this you sponsor a student that other wise could not afford to participate.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing