John Hancock Charter School Foundation
Social Leadership 2025
Sorensen Center
800 W University Pkwy, Orem, UT 84058
Full Donation -One Time
$60
Selecting this is the full donation for the Social Leadership Program for your student.
Selecting this is the full donation for the Social Leadership Program for your student.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
First Donation
$30
Selecting this will be your first donation toward the Social Leadership Program for your student. First of two.
Selecting this will be your first donation toward the Social Leadership Program for your student. First of two.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Second Donation
$30
Selecting this will be your second donation toward the Social Leadership Program for your student. Final payment.
Selecting this will be your second donation toward the Social Leadership Program for your student. Final payment.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Sponsor a Student
$60
By choosing this you sponsor a student that other wise could not afford to participate.
By choosing this you sponsor a student that other wise could not afford to participate.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout