Social Membership - Brave at Heart Learning Connections

The Social Membership for Brave at Heart Learning Connections is valid for one full calendar year beginning on the date of payment. Members may choose automatic renewal at checkout or opt out of automatic renewal at any time.





*** Please note: Families enrolled in Wild School or Riverside STEAM Club automatically receive Social Membership at no additional cost. This membership option is intended for families who are not currently participating in our co-ops but would still like to stay connected and engaged with our tight-knit community.