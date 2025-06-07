Social Officer Fees

Social Officer Payment 1
$350
Due March 30th.`
Social Officer Payment 2
$350
Due April 30th.
Social Officer Payment 3
$350
Due May 30th.
Social Officer Payment 4
$284
Due June 30th.
Social Officer Hat (if needed)
$150
If needed only.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing