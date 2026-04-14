Societies, Family Page and Memorial Page

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About this event
Join us for the two-day Savannah Irish Festival on February 6–7, 2027, celebrating Irish culture, music, dance, and heritage in the heart of Savannah! This exciting event draws thousands of attendees each year and offers a unique opportunity for Irish societies to showcase their organizations, goods, and services. With live entertainment, cultural exhibits, and family-friendly activities, it’s the perfect setting to connect with the community and celebrate all things Irish. We welcome your participation in making this beloved tradition even more special!
Families with Irish surnames are invited to be featured in our Irish Family Page.
Include:
Families who have lost a loved one since January 2026 are invited to honor them.
Email: [email protected]
Subject: “Memorial Page – Loved One’s Name”
Include:
No later than December 15, 2026
$
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