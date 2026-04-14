Savannah Irish Festival Committee

Hosted by

Savannah Irish Festival Committee

About this event

Societies, Family Page and Memorial Page

Savannah Irish Societies (10x10 space)
$150
  • Booth (optional)*
  • ¼-page ad in the festival program Deadline: All artwork and materials must be submitted no later than December 15, 2026.

Join us for the two-day Savannah Irish Festival on February 6–7, 2027, celebrating Irish culture, music, dance, and heritage in the heart of Savannah! This exciting event draws thousands of attendees each year and offers a unique opportunity for Irish societies to showcase their organizations, goods, and services. With live entertainment, cultural exhibits, and family-friendly activities, it’s the perfect setting to connect with the community and celebrate all things Irish. We welcome your participation in making this beloved tradition even more special!


Irish Family Page
$30

Families with Irish surnames are invited to be featured in our Irish Family Page.

Include:

  • Yourself, grandparents, parents, children, and grandchildren
  • Email subject: “Irish Family Page – [Family Name]”
  • Email body: List first names of all family members included
  • Families with Irish surnames are invited to be featured in our Irish Family Page.
  • no later than December 15, 2026
Complimentary Memorial Page
Free

Families who have lost a loved one since January 2026 are invited to honor them.

Email: [email protected]
Subject: “Memorial Page – Loved One’s Name”
Include:

  • Salutation (Mr., Ms., etc.)
  • First and last name

No later than December 15, 2026

Add a donation for Savannah Irish Festival Committee

$

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