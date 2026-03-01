Society Brunch Raffle 2026

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Elevate your next night out with an unforgettable cultural experience! Enjoy the elegance of a live symphony performance and the excitement of a premier theater show, perfect for a sophisticated date night or a memorable evening with someone special. Top it all off with a delicious meal on us. This package brings together the best of New Jersey’s arts and dining scene in one incredible experience
Elevate your next night out with an unforgettable cultural experience! Enjoy the elegance of a live symphony performance and the excitement of a premier theater show, perfect for a sophisticated date night or a memorable evening with someone special. Top it all off with a delicious meal on us. This package brings together the best of New Jersey’s arts and dining scene in one incredible experience
Elevate your next night out with an unforgettable cultural experience! Enjoy the elegance of a live symphony performance and the excitement of a premier theater show, perfect for a sophisticated date night or a memorable evening with someone special. Top it all off with a delicious meal on us. This package brings together the best of New Jersey’s arts and dining scene in one incredible experience
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Create lasting memories with this perfect blend of family fun and local flavor! Stroll through the breathtaking Sunflower Trail at Von Thun Farms, capture picture-perfect moments, and enjoy quality time outdoors. Then treat yourself to amazing dining experiences at a local favorite or curate a wonderful picnic package . Whether it’s brunch, bites, or a family outing, this package delivers joy, flavor, and unforgettable moments.
Create lasting memories with this perfect blend of family fun and local flavor! Stroll through the breathtaking Sunflower Trail at Von Thun Farms, capture picture-perfect moments, and enjoy quality time outdoors. Then treat yourself to amazing dining experiences at a local favorite or curate a wonderful picnic package . Whether it’s brunch, bites, or a family outing, this package delivers joy, flavor, and unforgettable moments.
Create lasting memories with this perfect blend of family fun and local flavor! Stroll through the breathtaking Sunflower Trail at Von Thun Farms, capture picture-perfect moments, and enjoy quality time outdoors. Then treat yourself to amazing dining experiences at a local favorite or curate a wonderful picnic package . Whether it’s brunch, bites, or a family outing, this package delivers joy, flavor, and unforgettable moments.
Calling all sports fans! Bid for a chance at this package valued at $350. Experience the excitement of America’s favorite pastime with two Phillies and four tickets to see the Trenton Thunder live, perfect for a family outing, friends’ night, or unforgettable summer fun. Plus, take home an exclusive autographed poster from New York Giants All-Pro linebacker Brian Burns, a must-have collector’s item for any true football fan. This package delivers the ultimate winning combination of baseball memories and football greatness!
Calling all sports fans! Bid for a chance at this package valued at $350. Experience the excitement of America’s favorite pastime with two Phillies and four tickets to see the Trenton Thunder live, perfect for a family outing, friends’ night, or unforgettable summer fun. Plus, take home an exclusive autographed poster from New York Giants All-Pro linebacker Brian Burns, a must-have collector’s item for any true football fan. This package delivers the ultimate winning combination of baseball memories and football greatness!
Calling all sports fans! Bid for a chance at this package valued at $350. Experience the excitement of America’s favorite pastime with two Phillies and four tickets to see the Trenton Thunder live, perfect for a family outing, friends’ night, or unforgettable summer fun. Plus, take home an exclusive autographed poster from New York Giants All-Pro linebacker Brian Burns, a must-have collector’s item for any true football fan. This package delivers the ultimate winning combination of baseball memories and football greatness!
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