Society For Menstrual Cycle Research Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until March 31, 2027
Annual membership valid for 12 months. Fully employed people are expected to pay the standard dues rate.
No expiration
Membership valid for 2 years. Fully employed people are expected to pay the standard dues rate.
Valid until March 31, 2027
Members may purchase a 1-year membership via a self-selected sliding scale starting with a minimum dues payment of $30 (for a 1-year membership). Students are encouraged to join at the sliding-scale rate.
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