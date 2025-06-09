Society For Privacy And Confidentiality Research Lifetime Memberships
Lieftime Membership
$1,250
No expiration
Each lifetime member is entitled to vote for elected members of the Scientific Advisory Council, and to a lifetime reduction of $500 in page charges for papers published in the Journal of Privacy and Confidentiality, taken at the time the page charge(s) is (are) paid.
