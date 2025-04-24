Society For Privacy And Confidentiality Research Annual Memberships 2025-26

Each Individual Member is entitled to vote for elected members of the Scientific Advisory Council, and to a reduction of $50 per year in page charges for papers published in the Journal of Privacy and Confidentiality, taken at the time the page charge is paid.

