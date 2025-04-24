Offered by

Society For Privacy And Confidentiality Research

Society For Privacy And Confidentiality Research Annual Memberships 2025-26

SPCR Annual Membership 2025-26
$100

Valid for one year

Each Individual Member is entitled to vote for elected members of the Scientific Advisory Council, and to a reduction of $50 per year in page charges for papers published in the Journal of Privacy and Confidentiality, taken at the time the page charge is paid.
SPCR Student Membership
$25

Valid for one year

Available to university students in good standing. If, upon graduation, a Student Member joins SPCR as an Individual or Lifetime Member, all student membership fees will be refunded once the new membership has been processed.
