Society For Privacy And Confidentiality Research Organizational Memberships 2025-26

Memberships are valid on a calendar year basis. Memberships purchased during calendar year 2025 will be valid through December 31, 2026. Each Organizational Member is entitled to: (1) Designate one member of the SCPR Scientific Advisory Council. This process will occur via subsequent communication from the SPCR Secretary. (2) Reduction of up to $5000 per year in page charges for papers authored by employees that are published in the Journal of Privacy and Confidentiality, taken at the time the page charge is paid. Membership fees (less page charge reductions) may be deductible for tax purposes; however, we recommend consulting your organization’s legal counsel or accountant for specific guidance.

