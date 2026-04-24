Society of American Military Engineers DC & NoVA Post's 18th Annual Small Business Conference

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About this event
Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this sponsorship level:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information
Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this sponsorship level:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information
Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this sponsorship level:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information
Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this sponsorship level:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information
Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this sponsorship level:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information
Please review all ticket details and what your ticket includes here:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/individual-ticket-informationyour
Please review all ticket details and what your ticket includes here:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/individual-ticket-informationyour
Please review all ticket details and what your ticket includes here:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/individual-ticket-informationyour
Please review all ticket details and what your ticket includes here:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/individual-ticket-informationyour
Non-profit rate is for those representing a non-profit organization, such as an industry representative or academic institution, as an attendee. Students who are full-time at their institution and not representing a firm or organization as an intern can use the non-profit rate. Registrants will need to register with a “.org” or “.edu” email domain. Registration without the .”org” or “.edu” email domain will be cancelled.
Fully retired means that you are no longer representing an organization, firm, or consulting practice in any capacity. Please put “N/A” for firm/organization when checking out.
Government rate is only for current DOD (Department of Defense), VA (Veteran Affairs), and other civilian Federal Government Agency employees representing their government agency at the event. Registrant will need to register with a “.gov” or “.mil” email domain. Registration without the “.gov” or “.mil” email domain will be cancelled.
We have set aside a limited number of tickets for active government civilians and active duty personnel. You must qualify with the information above. Please reach out to [email protected] to submit a request for your ticket.
Booth is complimentary if Agency is a Speaker or participating in Matchmaking.
Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this limited sponsorship level:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information
Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this limited sponsorship level:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information
During checkout, please specify which Individual panel(s) you would like to sponsor.
Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this limited sponsorship level:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information
Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this limited sponsorship level:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information
In your checkout, please specify which of the Lounges you would like to have included in your sponsorship:
Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this limited sponsorship level:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information
Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this limited sponsorship level:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information
Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this limited sponsorship level:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information
Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this limited sponsorship level:
https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information
Late ticket and Walk-in pricing will start on Tuesday, June 23.
Speaker/ Moderator / VIP Ticket for 2026 Ticket. Ticket must be confirmed with the 2026 SBC Committee.
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