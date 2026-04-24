Society Of American Military Engineers - DC Post

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Society Of American Military Engineers - DC Post

About this event

Society of American Military Engineers DC & NoVA Post's 18th Annual Small Business Conference

700 M St SE

Washington, DC 20003, USA

Conference Sponsorship - Titanium Package
$7,500
Available until Jun 22
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this sponsorship level:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information

Conference Sponsorship - Platinum Package
$4,000
Available until Jun 22
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this sponsorship level:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information

Conference Sponsorship - Gold Package
$3,000
Available until Jun 22
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this sponsorship level:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information

Conference Sponsorship - Silver Package
$2,000
Available until Jun 22
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this sponsorship level:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information

Conference Sponsorship - Bronze Package
$1,000
Available until Jun 22

Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this sponsorship level:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information

SAME Member Ticket - Large Business
$350
Available until Jun 29

Please review all ticket details and what your ticket includes here:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/individual-ticket-informationyour

SAME Non-Member Ticket - Large Business
$400
Available until Jun 29

Please review all ticket details and what your ticket includes here:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/individual-ticket-informationyour

SAME Member Ticket - Small Business
$250
Available until Jun 29

Please review all ticket details and what your ticket includes here:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/individual-ticket-informationyour

SAME Non-Member Ticket - Small Business
$300
Available until Jun 29

Please review all ticket details and what your ticket includes here:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/individual-ticket-informationyour

Non-Profit/Fully-Retired
$100
Available until Jun 29

Non-profit rate is for those representing a non-profit organization, such as an industry representative or academic institution, as an attendee. Students who are full-time at their institution and not representing a firm or organization as an intern can use the non-profit rate. Registrants will need to register with a “.org” or “.edu” email domain. Registration without the .”org” or “.edu” email domain will be cancelled.


Fully retired means that you are no longer representing an organization, firm, or consulting practice in any capacity. Please put “N/A” for firm/organization when checking out.

Government/Active Duty
Free

Government rate is only for current DOD (Department of Defense), VA (Veteran Affairs), and other civilian Federal Government Agency employees representing their government agency at the event. Registrant will need to register with a “.gov” or “.mil” email domain. Registration without the “.gov” or “.mil” email domain will be cancelled.


We have set aside a limited number of tickets for active government civilians and active duty personnel. You must qualify with the information above. Please reach out to [email protected] to submit a request for your ticket.

Exhibitor - SAME Sustaining Member Firm - Large Business
$600
Available until Jun 22
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

What’s Included in a Standard Booth

  • One (1) 6-foot table
  • Two (2) chairs 
  • Company listing in the online Exhibitor Directory, including:
    • Company name
    • Logo
    • Contact person and details
    • Website link
    • Firm description (50 words max)
  • One (1) full-conference ticket, with access to all sessions, meals, and networking events. Must be registered by Friday, June 26.
  • Participation in the Exhibitor Passport Challenge
  • Optional: Up to two (2) boxed lunches for Tuesday booth set-up to be confirmed by Friday, June 26. 
  • Note: No electrical outlets or connections are available.
Exhibitor - SAME Non-Member Firm - Large Business
$700
Available until Jun 22
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

What’s Included in a Standard Booth

  • One (1) 6-foot table
  • Two (2) chairs 
  • Company listing in the online Exhibitor Directory, including:
    • Company name
    • Logo
    • Contact person and details
    • Website link
    • Firm description (50 words max)
  • One (1) full-conference ticket, with access to all sessions, meals, and networking events. Must be registered by Friday, June 26.
  • Participation in the Exhibitor Passport Challenge
  • Optional: Up to two (2) boxed lunches for Tuesday booth set-up to be confirmed by Friday, June 26. 
  • Note: No electrical outlets or connections are available.
Exhibitor - SAME Sustaining Member Firm - Small Business
$500
Available until Jun 22
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

What’s Included in a Standard Booth

  • One (1) 6-foot table
  • Two (2) chairs 
  • Company listing in the online Exhibitor Directory, including:
    • Company name
    • Logo
    • Contact person and details
    • Website link
    • Firm description (50 words max)
  • One (1) full-conference ticket, with access to all sessions, meals, and networking events. Must be registered by Friday, June 26.
  • Participation in the Exhibitor Passport Challenge
  • Optional: Up to two (2) boxed lunches for Tuesday booth set-up to be confirmed by Friday, June 26. 
  • Note: No electrical outlets or connections are available.
Exhibitor - SAME Non-Member Firm - Small Business
$500
Available until Jun 22
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

What’s Included in a Standard Booth

  • One (1) 6-foot table
  • Two (2) chairs 
  • Company listing in the online Exhibitor Directory, including:
    • Company name
    • Logo
    • Contact person and details
    • Website link
    • Firm description (50 words max)
  • One (1) full-conference ticket, with access to all sessions, meals, and networking events. Must be registered by Friday, June 26.
  • Participation in the Exhibitor Passport Challenge
  • Optional: Up to two (2) boxed lunches for Tuesday booth set-up to be confirmed by Friday, June 26. 
  • Note: No electrical outlets or connections are available.
Exhibitor - Non-Profit/Academia
$250
Available until Jun 22
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

What’s Included in a Standard Booth

  • One (1) 6-foot table
  • Two (2) chairs 
  • Company listing in the online Exhibitor Directory, including:
    • Company name
    • Logo
    • Contact person and details
    • Website link
    • Firm description (50 words max)
  • One (1) full-conference ticket, with access to all sessions, meals, and networking events. Must be registered by Friday, June 26.
  • Participation in the Exhibitor Passport Challenge
  • Optional: Up to two (2) boxed lunches for Tuesday booth set-up to be confirmed by Friday, June 26. 
  • Note: No electrical outlets or connections are available.
Exhibitor - Government (Federal, State, Local)
Free
Available until Jun 22
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

What’s Included in a Standard Booth

  • One (1) 6-foot table
  • Two (2) chairs 
  • Company listing in the online Exhibitor Directory, including:
    • Company name
    • Logo
    • Contact person and details
    • Website link
    • Firm description (50 words max)
  • One (1) full-conference ticket, with access to all sessions, meals, and networking events. Must be registered by Friday, June 26.
  • Participation in the Exhibitor Passport Challenge
  • Optional: Up to two (2) boxed lunches for Tuesday booth set-up to be confirmed by Friday, June 26. 
  • Note: No electrical outlets or connections are available.

Booth is complimentary if Agency is a Speaker or participating in Matchmaking.

Limited Event Level Sponsorship - Welcome Reception
$2,500
Available until Jun 22
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this limited sponsorship level:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information

Limited Event Level Sponsorship - Individual Panel
$500
Available until Jun 22

Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this limited sponsorship level:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information


During checkout, please specify which Individual panel(s) you would like to sponsor.

Limited Event Level Sponsorship - Wi-Fi
$2,500
Available until Jun 22
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this limited sponsorship level:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information

Limited Event Level Sponsorship - Lounge Area
$2,500
Available until Jun 22
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this limited sponsorship level:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information


In your checkout, please specify which of the Lounges you would like to have included in your sponsorship:

  • Dock 1
  • First Floor Loft
  • Green Room 2
  • Green Room 3
Limited Event Level Sponsorship - Matchmaking
$1,500
Available until Jun 22

Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this limited sponsorship level:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information

Limited Event Level Sponsorship - Lunch
$1,000
Available until Jun 22

Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this limited sponsorship level:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information

Limited Event Level Sponsorship - Coffee & Snacks
$750
Available until Jun 22

Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this limited sponsorship level:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information

Limited Event Level Sponsorship - Digital Program
$1,000
Available until Jun 22

Please refer to the Sponsor package on the website for all the benefits of this limited sponsorship level:

https://www.samedcnova.org/ticket-registration/sponsorship-information

Late/Walk-in Ticket
$500

Late ticket and Walk-in pricing will start on Tuesday, June 23.

Speaker / Moderator / VIP Ticket
Free
Available until Jul 6

Speaker/ Moderator / VIP Ticket for 2026 Ticket. Ticket must be confirmed with the 2026 SBC Committee.

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