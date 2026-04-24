Society of American Military Engineers DC & NoVA Post's 18th Annual Small Business Conference

Non-profit rate is for those representing a non-profit organization, such as an industry representative or academic institution, as an attendee. Students who are full-time at their institution and not representing a firm or organization as an intern can use the non-profit rate. Registrants will need to register with a “.org” or “.edu” email domain. Registration without the .”org” or “.edu” email domain will be cancelled.





Fully retired means that you are no longer representing an organization, firm, or consulting practice in any capacity. Please put “N/A” for firm/organization when checking out.