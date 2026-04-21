Society of Heart's Delight's 2026 GALA Silent Auction

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Starting bid
(Retail Value: $250)
Elevate your kitchen with this exceptional case of premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil—12 bottles of locally crafted quality. Made in small batches from home-grown Arbequina olives and other select premium varieties, this all-natural olive oil delivers a smooth, delicate flavor that enhances any dish.
Perfect for cooking, dipping, or finishing, each bottle reflects careful cultivation and expert milling, ensuring freshness and authenticity in every drop. Whether you're a seasoned home chef or simply appreciate high-quality ingredients, this collection brings a touch of artisanal excellence to your table.
Bid now to enjoy the rich taste of locally produced olive oil and savor the difference that small-batch craftsmanship makes!
Donated by River Lu
Starting bid
Retail Value: $1,000+
A stunning handcrafted cloisonné (Falang) enamel porcelain tea set from Kang Kiln, featuring the classic “Butterflies in Love with Flowers” motif—symbolizing joy, harmony, and lasting love. A collectible piece of Chinese intangible cultural heritage.
✨ Paired with an exclusive Mother’s Day afternoon tea experience for four at SHD CDO Yudy’s home. Enjoy a private Gongfu tea ceremony personally hosted by SHD CEO Michelle, in an intimate setting designed for connection, warmth, and celebration.
Take home both a beautiful heirloom and a meaningful shared experience.
Doneted by Yudy Deng & Michelle Zhang
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night of live theater with four passes to any mainstage season production at City Lights Theater Company, a celebrated South Bay nonprofit known for intimate, high-quality performances.
From compelling dramas to lively comedies and exciting new works, City Lights’ mainstage season offers something for every theater lover. Choose the show that excites you most and experience storytelling up close in a vibrant, welcoming setting.
Perfect for a night out with friends, family, or fellow theater enthusiasts!
Starting bid
(Retail Value: $400)
A benchmark of Napa Valley excellence, the 2017 Opus One is a masterful Bordeaux-style blend that reflects both power and elegance. Crafted through the renowned partnership of Robert Mondavi and Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Opus One represents the pinnacle of winemaking tradition and innovation.
The 2017 vintage reveals complex aromas of dark fruit, cassis, and blackberry, layered with notes of cocoa, espresso, and subtle spice. On the palate, it is rich and full-bodied, with finely structured tannins and a long, velvety finish. This wine is beautifully balanced and built to age, offering increasing depth and character over time.
An exceptional addition to any cellar or a standout gift, this iconic Napa Valley wine promises a truly memorable tasting experience.
Donated by Yudy Deng
Starting bid
(Retail Value: $500)
An exquisitely curated gift box inspired by the philosophy of ‘health and sharing,’ this collection brings together the finest premium nuts and naturally sun-dried fruits—offering a harmonious balance of refined flavor and nourishing quality. Accompanied by an exclusive annual nut gift card (Annual $360), it invites a year-long journey of indulgence, discovery, and anticipation.
From soil, sunshine, and seed—crafted to elevate the health within you. Through this elegant offering, we present the vitality of nature and the art of elevated living, thoughtfully designed to delight every guest and add a sense of warmth, sophistication, and distinction to this extraordinary evening.
Donated by Yuhui Guo
Starting bid
(Retail Value: $600)
Recharge, recover, and perform at your best with this advanced Recovery Leg Compression System—designed to help you bounce back faster and train harder. Perfect for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, or anyone on their feet all day, this innovative device uses targeted compression to promote circulation and reduce muscle fatigue.
Combining cutting-edge compression technology with intelligent temperature control, it helps soothe tired legs, support recovery, and enhance overall wellness. Whether after an intense workout or a long day, this system works to accelerate muscle recovery so you’re ready for what’s next.
Comfortable, easy to use, and highly effective, it’s like bringing a professional recovery session right into your home. Bid now and take your recovery routine to the next level!
Donated by Mian Dong
Starting bid
(Retail Value: $600)
How many times have you driven over a bridge on the Bay, seen all of the beautiful sailboats and wondered what it was like to be on one of them? Well, now you can! Set sail on a thrilling adventure on the iconic San Francisco Bay with our exhilarating Explore Sailing adventure!
In just four hours, you’ll be guided by a certified American Sailing Association instructor as you
harness the power of the wind and experience the excitement of steering your own course through the bay’s stunning landscapes.
Grab your chance to experience the joy and exhilaration of sailing and create memories that will last a lifetime!
Donated by Ryan Weible & Marcus Wang
Starting bid
(Retail Value: $1300) Upgrade your workspace with the LiberNovo Omni Dynamic Ergonomic Chair—where innovation meets all-day comfort. Thoughtfully engineered to support your body in motion, this chair adapts to your natural posture, promoting better alignment and reducing strain during long hours at your desk.
Featuring a dynamic ergonomic design, it encourages active sitting while providing responsive support exactly where you need it most. Whether you're working, studying, or gaming, the Omni chair helps improve comfort, focus, and overall well-being.
Sleek, modern, and built for performance, it’s the perfect addition to any home or office setup. Bid now for the chance to transform your daily routine with next-level ergonomic support!
Donated by LiberNovo
Starting bid
(Retail Value: $1000)
Push your limits with this high-performance Metcon Air Bike, designed to match your intensity with dynamic air resistance—the harder you ride, the greater the challenge.
Built with a heavy-duty steel frame and 25” fan for smooth, stable performance, it features an LCD display tracking watts, RPM, calories, heart rate, and more, plus interval modes like Tabata. With an adjustable seat, reinforced pedals, and durable construction, it’s made for comfort and long-term use.
Perfect for any fitness level—bid now to bring powerful, gym-quality cardio home!
Donated by Mian Dong
Starting bid
(Retail Value: $2500)
Artist: Stella Zhang was born in Beijing, China. She graduated from the Central Academy of Fine Arts in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree. In 1990, she moved to Japan and earned an MFA from Tokyo University of the Arts in 1996. Since 2003, she has been living and working in San Francisco, USA. Her works have been exhibited in museums and galleries across China, the United States, and Japan, and are held in the collections of various art institutions. She has published six solo art books, and her works and projects have been featured in The New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, and various art media.
In 2016, she held a solo exhibition at Art Basel Hong Kong, and she has served as an artist-in-residence and visiting lecturer at Stanford University. Stella Zhang’s practice focuses on the interplay between emotional experience, psychological states, and identity perception. She seeks to build dialogues between personal narratives and broader cultural contexts. Often working with humble, easily overlooked materials, she employs a minimalist yet nuanced visual language to create quiet, introspective spaces of perception that evoke resonance and reflection. In her creative process, she intentionally maintains openness in form and language, emphasizing perceptual sensitivity and honesty of expression to respond to evolving internal structures and mental states.
This work was created during an artist residency at Montalvo Arts Center. During this period, Stella found myself continually drawn to the plants and shifting light just beyond the window. Their quiet presence—constantly changing yet almost imperceptible—became a kind of internal rhythm. Using sun-bleached and weathered materials in combination with mixed media, Stella allowed the work to emerge through processes of
exposure, decay, and layering. These materials carry traces of time and transformation, echoing what Stella experienced during the residency: not a fixed image, but something in flux.
What interests Stella here is a sense of spiritual fluidity—an ongoing movement between inner and outer worlds, between body and environment. Rather than representing the visible directly, the work attempts to hold onto something more intangible—a subtle circulation of energy, perception, and presence that resists stillness.
Donated by Dacia Xu & Victor Xie
Starting bid
Discover China through the eyes of Michelle Zhang, Founder of Society of Heart’s Delight.
This exclusive 4-day experience offers a rare opportunity to explore Chengdu—one of China’s most vibrant and culturally rich cities—through a deeply personal and curated lens.
Known as the hometown of pandas, the capital of Sichuan cuisine, and a hub of creativity, Chengdu blends ancient history with a modern, dynamic spirit.
More than a trip, this is an insider’s journey:
• Private, curated itinerary designed by Michelle
• Cultural immersion beyond typical tourism
• Access to local communities, artists, and innovators
• Authentic culinary experiences in the world’s UNESCO City of Gastronomy
Many of Michelle’s American friends have asked her to take them to China—this is your chance.
Includes:
• 4 days of private guidance and hosting by Michelle Zhang
• Customized itinerary and local coordination
Not included:
• International flights and accommodation
For up to 2 guests
To be scheduled within 12 months
Donated by Michelle Zhang
Starting bid
(Retail Value: $250)
Elevate your kitchen with this exceptional case of premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil—12 bottles of locally crafted quality. Made in small batches from home-grown Arbequina olives and other select premium varieties, this all-natural olive oil delivers a smooth, delicate flavor that enhances any dish.
Perfect for cooking, dipping, or finishing, each bottle reflects careful cultivation and expert milling, ensuring freshness and authenticity in every drop. Whether you're a seasoned home chef or simply appreciate high-quality ingredients, this collection brings a touch of artisanal excellence to your table.
Bid now to enjoy the rich taste of locally produced olive oil and savor the difference that small-batch craftsmanship makes!
Donated by River Lu
Starting bid
(Retail Value: $500)
An exquisitely curated gift box inspired by the philosophy of ‘health and sharing,’ this collection brings together the finest premium nuts and naturally sun-dried fruits—offering a harmonious balance of refined flavor and nourishing quality. Accompanied by an exclusive annual nut gift card (Annual $360), it invites a year-long journey of indulgence, discovery, and anticipation.
From soil, sunshine, and seed—crafted to elevate the health within you. Through this elegant offering, we present the vitality of nature and the art of elevated living, thoughtfully designed to delight every guest and add a sense of warmth, sophistication, and distinction to this extraordinary evening.
Donated by Yuhui Guo
Starting bid
(Retail Value: $1300)
Upgrade your workspace with the LiberNovo Omni Dynamic Ergonomic Chair—where innovation meets all-day comfort. Thoughtfully engineered to support your body in motion, this chair adapts to your natural posture, promoting better alignment and reducing strain during long hours at your desk.
Featuring a dynamic ergonomic design, it encourages active sitting while providing responsive support exactly where you need it most. Whether you're working, studying, or gaming, the Omni chair helps improve comfort, focus, and overall well-being.
Sleek, modern, and built for performance, it’s the perfect addition to any home or office setup. Bid now for the chance to transform your daily routine with next-level ergonomic support!
Donated by LiberNovo
Starting bid
(Retail Value: $600) Recharge, recover, and perform at your best with this advanced Recovery Leg Compression System—designed to help you bounce back faster and train harder. Perfect for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, or anyone on their feet all day, this innovative device uses targeted compression to promote circulation and reduce muscle fatigue.
Combining cutting-edge compression technology with intelligent temperature control, it helps soothe tired legs, support recovery, and enhance overall wellness. Whether after an intense workout or a long day, this system works to accelerate muscle recovery so you’re ready for what’s next.
Comfortable, easy to use, and highly effective, it’s like bringing a professional recovery session right into your home. Bid now and take your recovery routine to the next level!
Donated by Mian Dong
Starting bid
(Retail Value: $1000)
Push your limits with this high-performance Metcon Air Bike, designed to match your intensity with dynamic air resistance—the harder you ride, the greater the challenge.
Built with a heavy-duty steel frame and 25” fan for smooth, stable performance, it features an LCD display tracking watts, RPM, calories, heart rate, and more, plus interval modes like Tabata. With an adjustable seat, reinforced pedals, and durable construction, it’s made for comfort and long-term use.
Perfect for any fitness level—bid now to bring powerful, gym-quality cardio home!
Donated by Mian Dong
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