Society of Heart's Delight's 2026 GALA Silent Auction

(Retail Value: $2500)





Artist: Stella Zhang was born in Beijing, China. She graduated from the Central Academy of Fine Arts in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree. In 1990, she moved to Japan and earned an MFA from Tokyo University of the Arts in 1996. Since 2003, she has been living and working in San Francisco, USA. Her works have been exhibited in museums and galleries across China, the United States, and Japan, and are held in the collections of various art institutions. She has published six solo art books, and her works and projects have been featured in The New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, and various art media.





In 2016, she held a solo exhibition at Art Basel Hong Kong, and she has served as an artist-in-residence and visiting lecturer at Stanford University. Stella Zhang’s practice focuses on the interplay between emotional experience, psychological states, and identity perception. She seeks to build dialogues between personal narratives and broader cultural contexts. Often working with humble, easily overlooked materials, she employs a minimalist yet nuanced visual language to create quiet, introspective spaces of perception that evoke resonance and reflection. In her creative process, she intentionally maintains openness in form and language, emphasizing perceptual sensitivity and honesty of expression to respond to evolving internal structures and mental states.





This work was created during an artist residency at Montalvo Arts Center. During this period, Stella found myself continually drawn to the plants and shifting light just beyond the window. Their quiet presence—constantly changing yet almost imperceptible—became a kind of internal rhythm. Using sun-bleached and weathered materials in combination with mixed media, Stella allowed the work to emerge through processes of

exposure, decay, and layering. These materials carry traces of time and transformation, echoing what Stella experienced during the residency: not a fixed image, but something in flux.

What interests Stella here is a sense of spiritual fluidity—an ongoing movement between inner and outer worlds, between body and environment. Rather than representing the visible directly, the work attempts to hold onto something more intangible—a subtle circulation of energy, perception, and presence that resists stillness.





Donated by Dacia Xu & Victor Xie