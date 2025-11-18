Society Of The Lees Of Virginia

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Society Of The Lees Of Virginia

About this event

2026 Lee Society Annual Meeting in Philadelphia

101 S 3rd St

Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA

Friday Dinner, Adult
$45

Dinner at Liberty Hall

Reception: 6pm - 7pm, includes an open bar

Dinner: 7pm - 9pm, Buffet and includes open bar

Friday Dinner, Child
Free

There is no charge for children 12 & under, but please register so we can get an accurate count for food.

Saturday Annual Meeting Lunch, Adult
$25

Saturday Annual Business Meeting with Speaker

10:00 am - Noon: Meeting

12:30 pm - 2:00pm: Lunch 

Saturday Annual Meeting Lunch, Child
Free

Saturday lunch for a child.

There is no charge for children 12 & under, but please register so we can get an accurate count for food.

Option 1: Collections Workshop Tour, Adult
$30

Behind the scenes tour of the collection’s workroom. The artifacts, documents, and works of art help bring the complex story of our nation’s founding to life for visitors.

Option 1: Collections Workshop Tour, Child
Free

Children 12 and under are only free when booked in advance here.

Behind the scenes tour of the collection’s workroom. The artifacts, documents, and works of art help bring the complex story of our nation’s founding to life for visitors.

Option 2: Gallery Highlights: Declaration’s Journey, Adult
$26

Tour the special exhibition to learn more about how the American Declaration of Independence has become one of the most influential political documents in modern history. 

Option 2: Gallery Highlights: Declaration’s Journey, Child
Free

Children 12 and under are only free when booked in advance here.

Tour the special exhibition to learn more about how the American Declaration of Independence has become one of the most influential political documents in modern history. 

Option 3: Outdoor Walking Tour: Revolutionary City, Adult
$34

Explore our revolutionary neighborhood and imagine what life was like in the 1700s. This 1 ½ hour guided tour covers about a mile and stops outside iconic sites including City Tavern, Independence Hall, Carpenter’s Hall, and the Shippen House. The Shippen House was home to Alice Lee Shippen, the sister of the Lee brothers who signed the Declaration of Independence. She hosted her brothers and other delegates.

Option 3: Outdoor Walking Tour: Revolutionary City, Child
Free

Children 12 and under are only free when booked in advance here.

Explore our revolutionary neighborhood and imagine what life was like in the 1700s. This 1 ½ hour guided tour covers about a mile and stops outside iconic sites including City Tavern, Independence Hall, Carpenter’s Hall, and the Shippen House. The Shippen House was home to Alice Lee Shippen, the sister of the Lee brothers who signed the Declaration of Independence. She hosted her brothers and other delegates.

Option 4: Museum of the American Revolution, Adult
$25

Timed entry to the museum.

Option 4: Museum of the American Revolution, Child
Free

Children 12 and under are only free when booked in advance here.

Timed entry to the museum.

Option 5: Tickets to the USS Olympia, Adult
$23

A nineteenth-century cruiser placed into service in February 1895. It is the world’s oldest steel warship afloat with a museum located at Penn’s Landing. In 1921, before being decommissioned, the ship was tasked with bringing unknown remains to Washington, D.C. from Le Havre, France. This unknown soldier would be buried at Arlington National Cemetery as the unknown soldier from World War I. It is a 7 minute walk from the museum.

Option 5: Tickets to the USS Olympia, Child
Free

Children 12 and under are only free when booked in advance here.

A nineteenth-century cruiser placed into service in February 1895. It is the world’s oldest steel warship afloat with a museum located at Penn’s Landing. In 1921, before being decommissioned, the ship was tasked with bringing unknown remains to Washington, D.C. from Le Havre, France. This unknown soldier would be buried at Arlington National Cemetery as the unknown soldier from World War I. It is a 7 minute walk from the museum.

Saturday Evening Dinner, Adult
$60

The Heritage Gala: An Evening of Revolutionary Elegance


Black Tie Preferred

Reception & Raffle: 6pm-7pm, includes open bar

Dinner/Dance: 7pm-9pm, Buffet and includes open bar

Dancing: 8pm-10pm with open bar

Saturday Evening Dinner, Child
Free

Child 12 and under.

Family, fun, great food, and dancing, in whatever cute clothes you can convince your children to wear.

Raffle Ticket, Education Fund
$20

Saturday night, we will have our Dinner/Dance. It will be held at the museum in Liberty Hall. During the reception we will hold the raffle for the Education Scholar Fund. The funds raised from the raffle will be used for the new education scholarship fund. This year the raffle will be $20 per ticket. You only need to buy one ticket per person, and you are guaranteed to win something. Tickets will be sold on the registration form as well as during the different events.

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