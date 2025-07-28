Sociologists Of Minnesota Inc

Hosted by

Sociologists Of Minnesota Inc

About this event

Sociologists of Minnesota Annual Conference 2025

1600 Grand Ave

St Paul, MN 55105, USA

Institutional Streaming Fee
$150

The Institutional Fee includes the following: Live Zoom access to select presentations - including the Keynote - for all members of your Institution. Additionally, we are in the process of creating a repository of recorded lectures that you will have access to for entire year.

Faculty and Applied Registration
$100

Your registration includes one free pass to a Site Visit of your choice listed on the next page. Lunch on Friday is included in the conference fee. Additionally, below you can request guest passes for Site Visits if your family members are joining on your travels.

Student Registration
$30

Your registration includes one free pass to a Site Visit of your choice listed on the next page. Lunch on Friday is included in the conference fee. Additionally, below you can request guest passes for Site Visits if your family members are joining on your travels.

Community Member
$30

As a community member you have access to all sessions, lunch on Friday, the Site Visit, and the keynote. This is also the registration you will use to bring a guest.

Add a donation for Sociologists Of Minnesota Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!