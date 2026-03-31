Smith Mountain Lake Association

Hosted by

Smith Mountain Lake Association

About this event

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SML's 60th Birthday Sock Hop hosted by Smith Mountain Arts Council and Smith Mountain Lake Association

YMCA Upper Gym 293 Firstwatch Dr

Moneta, VA 24121, USA

General Admission
$60

Your ticket includes admission, dinner, two drink tickets, cake & dessert, and live entertainment by the Boomer Band!

Reserved Table of 8
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a table for 8 and enjoy priority seating closer to the band for you and your friends! Your reserved table includes admission, dinner, two drink tickets per guest, cake & dessert, and live entertainment by the Boomer Band for all eight guests.

SMAC and SMLA Members Admission
$50

Your ticket includes admission, dinner, two drink tickets, cake & dessert, and live entertainment by the Boomer Band!

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