SML's 60th Birthday Sock Hop hosted by Smith Mountain Arts Council and Smith Mountain Lake Association

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Moneta, VA 24121, USA
Your ticket includes admission, dinner, two drink tickets, cake & dessert, and live entertainment by the Boomer Band!
Reserve a table for 8 and enjoy priority seating closer to the band for you and your friends! Your reserved table includes admission, dinner, two drink tickets per guest, cake & dessert, and live entertainment by the Boomer Band for all eight guests.
Your ticket includes admission, dinner, two drink tickets, cake & dessert, and live entertainment by the Boomer Band!
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