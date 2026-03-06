South Durham Farmers Market

Offered by

South Durham Farmers Market

About the memberships

🌱 SoDu Sustainer

Add a donation for South Durham Farmers Market

$

🌱 Seed Supporter
$5

Renews monthly

Helps spark curiosity and connection with local food. Sponsors a child’s participation in a seedling activity at the market.

🌿 Sprout Starter
$10

Renews monthly

Helps bring fresh produce and educational programming to the market.

🚜 Farmer Advocate
$25

Renews monthly

Strengthens the farmers and vendors who make the market possible by covering a vendor’s annual application fee.

🌻 Harvest Champion
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Supports vendor participation and community food education throughout the season.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!