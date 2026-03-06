🌱 SoDu Sustainer

Offered by
About the memberships
$
Renews monthly
Helps spark curiosity and connection with local food. Sponsors a child’s participation in a seedling activity at the market.
Renews monthly
Helps bring fresh produce and educational programming to the market.
Renews monthly
Strengthens the farmers and vendors who make the market possible by covering a vendor’s annual application fee.
Renews monthly
Supports vendor participation and community food education throughout the season.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!