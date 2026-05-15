SOF Week: Combat Cancer & Cocktails

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Starting bid
HUXWRX Flow 556 TI is lightweight, long-lasting and is the latest in shooter protection, using Flow-Through technology, it is dedicated to keeping the end-user safe by limiting small, heavy metal particulate exposure while firing.
Winner will receive kit that includes one (1) FLOW 556 TI and one (1) Flash Hider QD 556 1/2x28.
Winner MUST be able to legally own suppressor in their state, and obtain tax stamp approval prior to receiving item.
Starting bid
This custom piece was made by Kraken Golf and is a single blade putter, with the SOFLETE logo and phrases "Die Living" and "Suck Less". This donated item is exclusively limited and is the only one in existence.
Starting bid
(2) Custom laser-engraved 30rd. AR-15 PMAGs donated by Sahlers Woodcraft Laser & CNC.
Starting bid
Team Wendy Ballistic EXFIL Helmet meets NIJ Level III-A standards, comes with lanyard-compatible Wilcox shroud* secures any standard NVG mount, 25% lighter accessory mounting system (EXFIL Rail 3.0), Two 5-Slot Magpul MOE picatinny rails with mounting hardware and a shock cord kit are included with helmet. Also included is the MITR M1 Half Mask, NIOSH Approved with 99.97% effectiveness in protecting against small, hazardous (and cancerous) particulates.
Retail Value: $1,800
Starting bid
This Nomatic Pack was provided by the Office of the President of the United States limited to White House personnel.
The pack is 15L, durable, water-resistant everyday backpack built for work, travel, and everything in between. It holds up to a 16" laptop and tablet, expands to 21L, and features 10 internal pockets—including RFID-safe and hidden compartments—for smart, secure organization.
Retail value on the bag alone is $279.00 - but with the Presidential seal, it is priceless.
Starting bid
The Corsair is a 9.0” blade and 0.1875” thick, made from premium Crucible Metals CPM M4, The blade is finished in an ultra-corrosion resistant black KG Gunkote, fitted with premium 6061 aluminum and black palm inlay handles, giving it a unique design with a sturdy feel. Included with this blade is a serialized authenticity card, a suede lined KYDEX® sheath and leather mounting strap, and a premium S3 case with die cut foam liner.
Retail Value: $700
Starting bid
Heritage Distilling Special Operations Salute Whiskey - Army Edition, signed by Medal of Honor recipient and Green Beret, SGM Matthew O. Williams.
750ml bottle of matured 6 years+ whiskey all mashed, fermnted, distilled and aged, in keepsake bottle and holder.
Winner will also receive signed, and framed 8x10 custom lithograph reproduced from Artist's original pencil artwork "SEND ME" by artist and veteran Michael Solovey.
Starting bid
Donated by Spiritus Systems, winner will receive Product Certificate will be provided to winning bidder which includes "One Plate Carrier OR Chest Rig System" and "One Pouch System".
Retail Value: $700
Starting bid
Item donated by veteran-owned and founded nonprofit organization, SURF BRIGADE.
The Surf Brigade M4 Surfboard is built for durability and performance, made with rugged high-density closed-cell foam that resists damage and will not absorb water.
Retail Value: $600
Starting bid
Veteran-owned Raid Skateboard Deck, MD11 Maxim Defense rifle. Limited run.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!