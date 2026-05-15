SOF Week: Combat Cancer & Cocktails

HUXWRX Flow 556 TI is lightweight, long-lasting and is the latest in shooter protection, using Flow-Through technology, it is dedicated to keeping the end-user safe by limiting small, heavy metal particulate exposure while firing.





Winner will receive kit that includes one (1) FLOW 556 TI and one (1) Flash Hider QD 556 1/2x28.





Winner MUST be able to legally own suppressor in their state, and obtain tax stamp approval prior to receiving item.