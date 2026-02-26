Softball Bash 2026

About this event
Entry to play at the 2026 Softball Bash.
Cheer on our PW School Teachers, Staff, Coaches and Admin by helping to purchase their entry fee to play at the Bash!
Team sponsorship includes your business name or chosen team name on shirts for one team, sponsor name on event banner and social posts, plus entry fee for 2 players.
Sponsor name at Home Run Derby area, on event banner and social posts.
Sponsor name on event banner and social posts.
Sponsor name on event banner and social posts.
$
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