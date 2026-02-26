Port Washington Youth Activities Inc

Hosted by

Port Washington Youth Activities Inc

About this event

Softball Bash 2026

25 Glen Ln

Port Washington, NY 11050, USA

Player Registration
$125

Entry to play at the 2026 Softball Bash.

Help Support the PW Teachers/Coaches Team
$50

Cheer on our PW School Teachers, Staff, Coaches and Admin by helping to purchase their entry fee to play at the Bash!

Grand Slam Team Sponsorship
$1,500

Team sponsorship includes your business name or chosen team name on shirts for one team, sponsor name on event banner and social posts, plus entry fee for 2 players.

Home Run Derby Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsor name at Home Run Derby area, on event banner and social posts.

Event Sponsor
$500

Sponsor name on event banner and social posts.

General Sponsorship
$250

Sponsor name on event banner and social posts.

Add a donation for Port Washington Youth Activities Inc

$

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