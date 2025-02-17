Softball Clinic March 2025 Travel Player Link

Sunday, March 2 & Sunday, March 9: 1pm-2:15pm
Sunday, March 16- All Ages Specialist Day*
1:00–2:00 p.m.: Pitchers/Catchers
2:00–3:00 p.m.: Slapping/Hitting
3:00–4:00 p.m.: Infield/Outfield
*Players can attend 1-3 of the specialized sessions.
Sunday, March 2 & Sunday, March 9: 1pm-2:15pm
Sunday, March 16- All Ages Specialist Day*
1:00–2:00 p.m.: Pitchers/Catchers
2:00–3:00 p.m.: Slapping/Hitting
3:00–4:00 p.m.: Infield/Outfield
*Players can attend 1-3 of the specialized sessions.
12U & 14U
$30
Sunday, March 2 & Sunday, March 9: 2:30pm-4:00pm
Sunday, March 16- All Ages Specialist Day*
1:00–2:00 p.m.: Pitchers/Catchers
2:00–3:00 p.m.: Slapping/Hitting
3:00–4:00 p.m.: Infield/Outfield
*Players can attend 1-3 of the specialized sessions.
Sunday, March 2 & Sunday, March 9: 2:30pm-4:00pm
Sunday, March 16- All Ages Specialist Day*
1:00–2:00 p.m.: Pitchers/Catchers
2:00–3:00 p.m.: Slapping/Hitting
3:00–4:00 p.m.: Infield/Outfield
*Players can attend 1-3 of the specialized sessions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!