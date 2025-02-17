Revere Baseball-Softball Association

Softball Clinic March 2025 Travel Player Link

3420 Everett Rd

Richfield, OH 44286, USA

9U and 10U
$30
Sunday, March 2 & Sunday, March 9: 1pm-2:15pm Sunday, March 16- All Ages Specialist Day* 1:00–2:00 p.m.: Pitchers/Catchers 2:00–3:00 p.m.: Slapping/Hitting 3:00–4:00 p.m.: Infield/Outfield *Players can attend 1-3 of the specialized sessions.
12U & 14U
$30
Sunday, March 2 & Sunday, March 9: 2:30pm-4:00pm Sunday, March 16- All Ages Specialist Day* 1:00–2:00 p.m.: Pitchers/Catchers 2:00–3:00 p.m.: Slapping/Hitting 3:00–4:00 p.m.: Infield/Outfield *Players can attend 1-3 of the specialized sessions.

