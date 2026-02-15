Softball Clinics March 2026 Rec Players

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About this event
Sunday, March 1 & Sunday, March 8: 1pm-2:15pm
NEW DATE! Sunday, March 22- All Ages Specialist Day*
1:00–2:00 p.m.: Pitchers/Catchers
2:00–3:00 p.m.: Slapping/Hitting
3:00–4:00 p.m.: Infield/Outfield
*Players can attend 1-3 of the specialized sessions.
Sunday, March 1 & Sunday, March 8: 2:30pm-4:00pm
Sunday, March 15- All Ages Specialist Day*
1:00–2:00 p.m.: Pitchers/Catchers
2:00–3:00 p.m.: Slapping/Hitting
3:00–4:00 p.m.: Infield/Outfield
*Players can attend 1-3 of the specialized sessions.
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