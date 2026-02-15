Revere Baseball-Softball Association

Hosted by

Revere Baseball-Softball Association

About this event

Softball Clinics March 2026 Rec Players

3420 Everett Rd

Richfield, OH 44286, USA

8U and 10U
Free

Sunday, March 1 & Sunday, March 8: 1pm-2:15pm

NEW DATE! Sunday, March 22- All Ages Specialist Day*
1:00–2:00 p.m.: Pitchers/Catchers
2:00–3:00 p.m.: Slapping/Hitting
3:00–4:00 p.m.: Infield/Outfield
*Players can attend 1-3 of the specialized sessions.

12U & 14U
Free

Sunday, March 1 & Sunday, March 8: 2:30pm-4:00pm

Sunday, March 15- All Ages Specialist Day*
1:00–2:00 p.m.: Pitchers/Catchers
2:00–3:00 p.m.: Slapping/Hitting
3:00–4:00 p.m.: Infield/Outfield
*Players can attend 1-3 of the specialized sessions.

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