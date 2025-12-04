Little League Baseball Inc

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Little League Baseball Inc

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Lindenhurst National Little League Softball Pitching Clinic

34th St

Lindenhurst, NY, USA

LNLL Spring Softball Registered Player (ALL SESSIONS)
$50

If you are already registered for Spring 2026, you can register using the current player pricing.

To register for all four sessions, just select this package and the first date Jan. 10.  The fee covers all four sessions.



Non Spring LNLL Registered Player (ALL SESSIONS)
$125

Not registered with LNLL? No problem. You can register using the general player pricing.

To register for all four sessions, just select this package and the first date Jan. 10.  The fee covers all four sessions.

LNLL Spring Softball Registered Player (Individual Session)
$15

If you are already registered for Spring 2026, you can register using the current player pricing.

To register for individual sessions, just select this option and select the date, you can add multiple tickets to your cart for multiple dates.

Non Spring LNLL Registered Player (Individual Session)
$35

Not registered with LNLL? No problem. You can register using the general player pricing.

To register for individual sessions, just select this option and select the date, you can add multiple tickets to your cart for multiple dates.

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