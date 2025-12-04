Lindenhurst National Little League Softball Pitching Clinic

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About this event
If you are already registered for Spring 2026, you can register using the current player pricing.
To register for all four sessions, just select this package and the first date Jan. 10. The fee covers all four sessions.
Not registered with LNLL? No problem. You can register using the general player pricing.
To register for all four sessions, just select this package and the first date Jan. 10. The fee covers all four sessions.
If you are already registered for Spring 2026, you can register using the current player pricing.
To register for individual sessions, just select this option and select the date, you can add multiple tickets to your cart for multiple dates.
Not registered with LNLL? No problem. You can register using the general player pricing.
To register for individual sessions, just select this option and select the date, you can add multiple tickets to your cart for multiple dates.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!