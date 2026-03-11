The 33rd Mae Louise May Annual 50/50 2026 Softball Tournament

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1 Entries for the 50/50 raffle. This means that you can win 50% of all the money that we collect in this raffle.
3 Entries for the 50/50 raffle. This means that you can win 50% of all the money that we collect in this raffle.
10 Entries for the 50/50 raffle. This means that you can win 50% of all the money that we collect in this raffle.
20 Entries for the 50/50 raffle. This means that you can win 50% of all the money that we collect in this raffle.
30 Entries for the 50/50 raffle. This means that you can win 50% of all the money that we collect in this raffle.
50 Entries for the 50/50 raffle. This means that you can win 50% of all the money that we collect in this raffle.
100 Entries for the 50/50 raffle. This means that you can win 50% of all the money that we collect in this raffle.
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