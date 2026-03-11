Hosted by

City Youth Now

About this event

The 33rd Mae Louise May Annual 50/50 2026 Softball Tournament

1800 Chestnut St

San Francisco, CA 94123, USA

1 Ticket
$5

1 Entries for the 50/50 raffle. This means that you can win 50% of all the money that we collect in this raffle.

3 Tickets
$10

3 Entries for the 50/50 raffle. This means that you can win 50% of all the money that we collect in this raffle.

10 Tickets
$20

10 Entries for the 50/50 raffle. This means that you can win 50% of all the money that we collect in this raffle.

20 Tickets
$40

20 Entries for the 50/50 raffle. This means that you can win 50% of all the money that we collect in this raffle.

30 Tickets
$50

30 Entries for the 50/50 raffle. This means that you can win 50% of all the money that we collect in this raffle.

50 Tickets
$70

50 Entries for the 50/50 raffle. This means that you can win 50% of all the money that we collect in this raffle.

100 Tickets
$100

100 Entries for the 50/50 raffle. This means that you can win 50% of all the money that we collect in this raffle.

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