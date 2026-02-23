BRHS Softball 2026

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Payment is due 3/6/26. Option A includes all meals, family is NOT expected to provide a team meal.
Half Payment 1 of 2 is due 3/6/26. Option A includes all meals, family is NOT expected to provide a team meal.
Half Payment 2 of 2 is due 3/27/26. Option A includes all meals, family is NOT expected to provide a team meal.
Payment is due 3/6/26. Option B includes all away game meals, but family IS expected to sign up to provide a home game team meal.
Half Payment 1 of 2 is due 3/6/26. Option B includes all away game meals, but family IS expected to sign up to provide a home game team meal.
Half Payment 2 of 2 is due 3/6/26. Option B includes all away game meals, but family IS expected to sign up to provide a home game team meal.
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