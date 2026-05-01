Shields of Hope

Offered by

Shields of Hope

About this shop

SOH Zach Baker Run Zeeland to Allendale

X-Small T-shirt item
X-Small T-shirt
$20

100% cotton shirt, which comes "pre-shrunk"

0
Small T-shirt item
Small T-shirt
$20

100% cotton shirt, which comes "pre-shrunk"

0
Medium T-shirt item
Medium T-shirt
$20

100% cotton shirt, which comes "pre-shrunk"

0
Large T-shirt item
Large T-shirt
$20

100% cotton shirt, which comes "pre-shrunk"

0
X-Large T-shirt item
X-Large T-shirt
$22

100% cotton shirt, which comes "pre-shrunk"

0
XX-Large T-shirt item
XX-Large T-shirt
$22

100% cotton shirt, which comes "pre-shrunk"

0
XXX-Large T-shirt item
XXX-Large T-shirt
$22

100% cotton shirt, which comes "pre-shrunk"

0
Kids Small item
Kids Small
$20

100% cotton shirt, which comes "pre-shrunk"

0
Kids Medium item
Kids Medium
$20

100% cotton shirt, which comes "pre-shrunk"

0
Kids Large item
Kids Large
$20

100% cotton shirt, which comes "pre-shrunk"

0
Kids X-Large item
Kids X-Large
$20

100% cotton shirt, which comes "pre-shrunk"

0
Add a donation for Shields of Hope

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!