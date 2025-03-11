Sohba Saliha's Merch Shop

Sohba Saliha

Complete Sohba Set item
Complete Sohba Set
$36

The bundle includes:
- 1 Prayer Rug
- 1 Water Bottle
- 1 Tote
- 1 Pin
- 2 Stickers

Essentials Set item
Essentials Set
$30

The bundle includes:
- 1 Prayer Rug
- 1 Water Bottle
- 2 Stickers

Stay Hydrated Set item
Stay Hydrated Set
$26

The bundle includes:
- 1 Water Bottle
- 2 Stickers

- 1 Tote
- 1 Pin

Prayer Rug
$12

Light weight and semi-compact prayer rug that you can take it on the go, or enjoy it at home!

Sohba Saliha Tote
$8

With each tote purchase you get 1 free pin to help customize your tote!

Pin
$3

Explore our pin collection to help add some personalization your tote

*Please note:*
Some pins may have already been sold and might no longer be available.

Purple Water Bottle
$15

32oz Stainless steel double wall insulated vacuum flask

White Water Bottle
$15

32oz Stainless steel double wall insulated vacuum flask

Sohba Saliha Sticker 1
$1
Sohba Saliha Sticker 2
$1
