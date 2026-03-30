AGNR Alumni Network

Hosted by

AGNR Alumni Network

About this event

Dirt vs. Soil Showdown: 2026 AGNR Student Council Annual Banquet

4509 Knox Rd

College Park, MD 20740, USA

AGNR Student
$8

Enjoy the night, and thank you for coming!

AGNR Faculty/Staff/Alumni
$12

Enjoy the night, and thank you for coming!

Non-AGNR Guest Attendee
$15

All other guests who would like to attend!

AGNR Student Council Representative
Free

This ticket type is reserved for the AGNR Rep of your student club. You must have attended at least 3 meetings this semester to qualify.

AGNR Student Council Executive Team
Free

You must be the Prez, VP, Secretary, Treasurer, PR, or Ag Day chair on the AGNR Student Council Executive Team for the current year, or newly elected.

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