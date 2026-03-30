Dirt vs. Soil Showdown: 2026 AGNR Student Council Annual Banquet

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the night, and thank you for coming!
Enjoy the night, and thank you for coming!
All other guests who would like to attend!
This ticket type is reserved for the AGNR Rep of your student club. You must have attended at least 3 meetings this semester to qualify.
You must be the Prez, VP, Secretary, Treasurer, PR, or Ag Day chair on the AGNR Student Council Executive Team for the current year, or newly elected.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!