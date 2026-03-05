Long Beach Organic Inc

Hosted by

Long Beach Organic Inc

About this event

It’s Alive!!! The (Rad) Science of Soil Fertility

3709 E 10th St

Long Beach, CA 90804, USA

Soil Fertility Workshop Admission
Free

Reserve your spot to enjoy the full program with access to an educational workshop, an informational zine, and materials to make your own compost tea bag.

Soil Workshop Waitlist
Free

If there are no more available "Soil Fertility Workshop Admission" tickets, or you are interested in attending, but are not sure if you can make it, please join our waitlist here. You will be emailed Saturday letting you know if we have space.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!