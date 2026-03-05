It’s Alive!!! The (Rad) Science of Soil Fertility

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About this event
Reserve your spot to enjoy the full program with access to an educational workshop, an informational zine, and materials to make your own compost tea bag.
If there are no more available "Soil Fertility Workshop Admission" tickets, or you are interested in attending, but are not sure if you can make it, please join our waitlist here. You will be emailed Saturday letting you know if we have space.
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