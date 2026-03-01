Soirée at the Sapphire Grand Hosted by Ursula’s Promise

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Early Bird Admission Ticket (Ages 16+)
Secure your seat at our upcoming nonprofit soirée at a special early bird rate. This ticket admits one guest (16 years and older) for an unforgettable evening of community, celebration, and impact. Limited quantities available.
General Admission Ticket (Ages 16+)
Join us for an unforgettable evening at our nonprofit soirée. This ticket admits one guest (age 16 and older) to a night of celebration, connection, and meaningful impact. Enjoy an elegant atmosphere, engaging entertainment, and the opportunity to support a powerful cause within our community.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!