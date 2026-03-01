Ursula's Promise Memorial Scholarship Fund

Hosted by

Ursula's Promise Memorial Scholarship Fund

About this event

Soirée at the Sapphire Grand Hosted by Ursula’s Promise

800 Rahway Ave

Woodbridge, NJ 07095, USA

EarlyBird
$125
Available until May 15

Early Bird Admission Ticket (Ages 16+)
Secure your seat at our upcoming nonprofit soirée at a special early bird rate. This ticket admits one guest (16 years and older) for an unforgettable evening of community, celebration, and impact. Limited quantities available.

General
$150

General Admission Ticket (Ages 16+)
Join us for an unforgettable evening at our nonprofit soirée. This ticket admits one guest (age 16 and older) to a night of celebration, connection, and meaningful impact. Enjoy an elegant atmosphere, engaging entertainment, and the opportunity to support a powerful cause within our community.


Add a donation for Ursula's Promise Memorial Scholarship Fund

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