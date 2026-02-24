SOKOL LA - SIX THE MUSICAL at the Pantages Theater March 1st at 1pm

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About this event
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Come enjoy this fun piece with us! Tickets will be handed out when we meet.
Bring your family member or friend who is not a member of Sokol for full price of the ticket. Tickets will be handed out when we meet.
Put your name down if you want to come but no tickets are available for purchase and we will see if we can purchase more tickets. Not guaranteed but we will let you know vie email.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!