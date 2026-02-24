American Sokol Los Angeles

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American Sokol Los Angeles

About this event

SOKOL LA - SIX THE MUSICAL at the Pantages Theater March 1st at 1pm

6233 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Member
$20

Come enjoy this fun piece with us! Tickets will be handed out when we meet.

Non-member
$100

Bring your family member or friend who is not a member of Sokol for full price of the ticket. Tickets will be handed out when we meet.

Wait list (member)
$20

Put your name down if you want to come but no tickets are available for purchase and we will see if we can purchase more tickets. Not guaranteed but we will let you know vie email.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!