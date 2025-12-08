SoLA Robotics

SoLA Robotics

SOLA CON 2026: Explore More with A.I.

1815 Hawthorne Blvd

Redondo Beach, CA 90278, USA

Super Early Bird (Limited Tickets)
$20.25

This ticket grants general admission, lunch, and access to all activities!

VIP Package (Limited Tickets)
$75

VIP ticket includes (1) admission, lunch and access to all activities PLUS 1 SoLA Gift bag with Merch and more + 1 bonus raffle entry for amazing prizes!

Early Bird (Limited Tickets)
$25

SoLA Supporter
$29

General Admission (Regular)
$35
Available until Feb 7

General Admission (At the Door)
$39

