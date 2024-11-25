SOLA Lions Club Casino "Fun Run"

This $15 donation reserves your seat on the charter bus for the SOLA Lions Club's Casino Fun Run Friendraiser on Saturday, January 18. Your donation covers round-trip transportation to Harrah’s SoCal Resort. Important Notes: Gaming, dining, spa, and other activities at the resort are at your discretion and personal expense. All proceeds from your donation benefit local Special Olympics teams and athletes. Check-in begins at 8:30 AM at the Whittier Community Center; the bus departs promptly at 9:00 AM and returns by 10:30 PM. Thank you for supporting this fun-filled day of community and charity! 🎰✨

