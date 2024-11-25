Solace House Golf Classic 2025

100 N Mountain Dr

Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

General donation
$500
Can't attend but would like to make a donation.
Tee Sponsor
$1,000
Awareness and outreach. Help get the word out about Solace House.
Brunch Sponsor without Golf
$3,000
Community Workshops and Trainings
Dinner Sponsor without Golf
$5,000
One month’s rent and operational costs.
Foursome
$5,000
Provide 60 therapy sessions!
Brunch Sponsor with Foursome
$7,500
Phone line coverage and care. Support the frontline staff taking calls, ensuring individuals get the help they need.
Dinner Sponsor with Foursome
$10,000
One month of Survivor Group therapy. Supports individuals suffering from loss of loved ones to suicide.
Title Event Sponsor
$12,500
Provide 100 therapy sessions per month - that’s 30 lives saved!

