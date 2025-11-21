Solas Nua's 20th Anniversary Party (copy)

Hosted by
About this event
Washington, DC 20006, USA
Join us for this vibrant community celebration uplifting Irish arts.
Showcase your commitment to the arts – your tax deductible donation will be used directly for Irish artist fees. You will receive communication from your artist during our 2025-2026 season, and you will be recognized during the event for your contribution. You will be listed as a member of our Host Committee.
Please scroll to the bottom of this page to make a donation to Solas Nua. We'll miss you at our celebration, but we truly appreciate your support!
Your generosity will help us deliver a memorable anniversary party, and we’re so grateful to have you with us in spirit.
Ever the host, you are ensuring that fantastic bites from Chef Mikko are the center of the Party.
Benefits
2 Premium Tickets
Name Recognition on Host Committee
-During Presentation
-Event Signage
-Event Website
-Social Media
Opportunity to give a toast at the event
Special Thank you from Chef Mikko
Bring your personal touch to our party and work with Rex Daugherty (Artist Director, Theatre) to develop a custom cocktail for our Party.
Benefits
2 Premium Tickets
Name Recognition on Host Committee
-During Presentation
-Event Signage
-Event Website
-Social Media
Opportunity to give a toast at the event
Name and design Party cocktail
Irish arts are our lifeblood – your sponsorship ensures we will have multiple artists for our Party.
Benefits
2 Premium Tickets
Name Recognition on Host Committee
-During Presentation
-Event Signage
-Event Website
-Social Media
Opportunity to give a toast at the event
Special Thank you from the Evening’s Artists
It wouldn’t be an Irish party without the bar, and you can be our Publican.
Benefits
2 Premium Tickets
Name Recognition on Host Committee
-During Presentation
-Event Signage
-Event Website
-Social Media
Opportunity to give a toast at the event
Named Signage at the Bar
Join an exclusive group of Donors who donate $5,000 or more each year. Lovingly referred to as our Friends of Solas Nua, these dedicated supporters ensure that Irish arts have a home here.
Benefits for first time members
2 Premium Tickets
Name Recognition on Host Committee
-During Presentation
-Event Signage
-Event Website
-Social Media
Ongoing Cairde Benefits
- Complimentary full pass for two to the annual Capital Irish Film Festival.
- 1 year’s complimentary pass for two to all Solas Nua live events
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!