Solaya Fellowship's Founders Circle

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
🌱Plant the seeds of Solaya.
As a Seed Circle supporter, you help nurture the very roots of our community.
Benefits: Recognition (if desired) as a Founding Supporter, monthly email blessing/reflection, and invitation to quarterly Founders Circle online gathering.
Renews monthly
🔥Nurture the flame of community.
Your gift sustains our gatherings and helps Solaya grow as a spiritual home.
Benefits: All Seed Circle benefits, plus exclusive access to sound meditation/prayer recordings, early access to event registration, and a mailed thank-you card or prayer token.
No expiration
✨ Carry the light forward.
Your support empowers Solaya to expand its ministry, reach, and sacred offerings.
Benefits: All Flame Circle benefits, plus one private sound/blessing session, recognition at our annual Founders Circle gathering, and an advisory conversation to help shape Solaya’s future.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!