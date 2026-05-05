Singing Out

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Singing Out

About this event

SOLC AD Sales for "SOLC's Greatest Hits Concert June 2026

Digital Ad-Static Image item
Digital Ad-Static Image
$100

Static Image-No Movement
Vector image preferred
Pdf also acceptable.

Business Card Sized Ad item
Business Card Sized Ad
$60

2"h x 3 1/2" w
Vector image preferred
Pdf or PNG also acceptable.

IMPORTANT: This will only show one side of your business card. If you would like both sides of your business card in the program you must pay for two ads.

Half Page Sized Ad item
Half Page Sized Ad
$120

3 ½” h x 5" w
Vector image preferred
Pdf or PNG also acceptable.

Full Page Sized Ad item
Full Page Sized Ad
$240

7" h x 5" w
Vector image preferred
Pdf or PNG also acceptable.

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