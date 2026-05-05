SOLC AD Sales for "SOLC's Greatest Hits Concert June 2026

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Static Image-No Movement
Vector image preferred
Pdf also acceptable.
2"h x 3 1/2" w
Vector image preferred
Pdf or PNG also acceptable.
IMPORTANT: This will only show one side of your business card. If you would like both sides of your business card in the program you must pay for two ads.
3 ½” h x 5" w
Vector image preferred
Pdf or PNG also acceptable.
7" h x 5" w
Vector image preferred
Pdf or PNG also acceptable.
$
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