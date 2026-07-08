SOLD OUT SHOW! WIN 2 TICKETS TO SEE USHER & CHRIS BROWN! 🎶

About this raffle
Enter for a chance to win 2 tickets to the SOLD OUT Usher & Chris Brown concert at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 8:00 PM.
Winner will be drawn on November 1, 2026.
Thank you for supporting our mission.
Receive 5 raffle entries for just $20—that’s one entry FREE compared to purchasing individually!
Each entry gives you another chance to win 2 tickets to the SOLD OUT Usher & Chris Brown concert on November 20, 2026, while supporting the Fight Like A Warrior (FLAW) Foundation’s mentorship, education, advocacy, and outreach programs.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!