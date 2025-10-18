Soli Deo Gloria Choir

Soli Deo Gloria Choir

Soli Soiree 2026: The Wonders of Winter

1515 N Cascade Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80907, USA

Gold VIP Event Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Gold Sponsor of the Soli Soirée you will be seated in the exclusive Gold Room and are invited to fill all 8 seats of your table. Unique perks including a private Gold Room Performance are included. Learn more at SoliChoir.org

Silver VIP Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Individual table sponsors of $1,500 are invited to fill all 8 seats of their table, have prime performance location, and receive various other perks. Prime performance location will be filled as tables are sponsored. 

Individual Seat
$125

Individual seats are now open. Up to 4 tickets can be purchased together. Multiple purchases are allowed, but seating may not be together. Table purchases include 8 seats guaranteed together.

