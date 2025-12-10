Solid Strides

Solid Strides

Solid Strides' Holiday Silent Auction

33826 Orchard Ave, Creswell, OR 97426, USA

Quilt: "Mare and Foal" item
$400

"Mare and Foal" - Pieced by Lisa Bartee; quilted and finished by Tomme Fent, Troutdale, Oregon.
This multifunctional quilt comes with a hanging sleeve if you would like to hang it or use it as a blanket. It measures 56" x 75", and the batting is 80% cotton and 20% polyester.
This is valued at $1,200.

Rock Star Birthday Party at MEPAA item
$100

Rock Camp style birthday party at MEPAA with all instruments and instruction provided!! $200 Value

Song suggestions welcomed but need to be approved for appropriate content and ability to teach by music mentors.

10 party guests are included in the Birthday Packages, maximum of 15 allowed and any extra guests need to be approved by a staff member with an additional cost of $10 per guest.

All parties are a maximum of two hours and include structured art and music time, cake and eating time and short free time.

Antique Cloisonne with Zoisite Ruby and Seed Beads Necklace item
$15

Antique Cloisonne with Zoisite Ruby and Seed Beads necklace with sterling silver clasp. Handmade by Patrice Moltz, $30 Value

Quilt: "Horseshoes and Stars" item
Quilt: "Horseshoes and Stars"
$250

"Horseshoes and Stars" quilted by Tommie Fent, Troutdale, Oregon. This piece measures at 42" x 58", $450 Value

2013 Custom Saddlery Everest R. item
2013 Custom Saddlery Everest R.
$950

This saddle is a 2013 Custom Saddlery Everest R, 17.5” seat, standard 16” flap, m/w tree, monoflap, Buffalo leather. Valued at $2,000.

Equine Musculoskeletal Unwinding Online Course - April Love item
$275

Sponsored by Holistic HorseWorks: This course teaches soft, gentle moves to manually release “stuck” areas in the body, helping the skeleton stay in proper form so horses can move correctly and comfortably.
$800 Value

Equine CranioSacral Energy Work - April Love item
$100

Sponsored by Holistic HorseWorks: this online course helps address the long-term effects of head trauma, such as head tossing, spooking, allergies, autoimmune issues, and more. $210 Value

Pottery pitcher item
Pottery pitcher
$35

This ceramic pitcher was made by Craig Fent - Ceramic Artists and has a $65 Value

Wildlife Safari gift basket item
Wildlife Safari gift basket
$40

Includes a basket, a Velcro-footed lemur, a water bottle, a stuffed cheetah, and a set of plastic animals. $80 Value

Michaud Columbia Valley Riesling item
$14

Do you enjoy a nice white wine? Enjoy this bottle of Michaud Columbia Valley Riesling donated by Decide2fly LLC! $27 Value

Oil dispenser (left in image) item
$13

Do you have oils and want a cool dispenser for them? Check out this sandy blue oil dispenser! $25 Value

Oil dispenser (right in image) item
$13

Do you have oils and want a cool dispenser for them? Check out this black and ashy-gray oil dispenser! $25 Value

Blue Cooling Dog Coat item
Blue Cooling Dog Coat
$15

This is a Back on Track Cooling Dog Coat. It is made with 100% polyester fabric and lined with 95% PVA and 10% cotton.

