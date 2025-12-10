Solid Strides' Holiday Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
"Mare and Foal" - Pieced by Lisa Bartee; quilted and finished by Tomme Fent, Troutdale, Oregon.
This multifunctional quilt comes with a hanging sleeve if you would like to hang it or use it as a blanket. It measures 56" x 75", and the batting is 80% cotton and 20% polyester.
This is valued at $1,200.
Starting bid
Rock Camp style birthday party at MEPAA with all instruments and instruction provided!! $200 Value
Song suggestions welcomed but need to be approved for appropriate content and ability to teach by music mentors.
10 party guests are included in the Birthday Packages, maximum of 15 allowed and any extra guests need to be approved by a staff member with an additional cost of $10 per guest.
All parties are a maximum of two hours and include structured art and music time, cake and eating time and short free time.
Starting bid
Antique Cloisonne with Zoisite Ruby and Seed Beads necklace with sterling silver clasp. Handmade by Patrice Moltz, $30 Value
Starting bid
"Horseshoes and Stars" quilted by Tommie Fent, Troutdale, Oregon. This piece measures at 42" x 58", $450 Value
Starting bid
This saddle is a 2013 Custom Saddlery Everest R, 17.5” seat, standard 16” flap, m/w tree, monoflap, Buffalo leather. Valued at $2,000.
Starting bid
Sponsored by Holistic HorseWorks: This course teaches soft, gentle moves to manually release “stuck” areas in the body, helping the skeleton stay in proper form so horses can move correctly and comfortably.
$800 Value
Starting bid
Sponsored by Holistic HorseWorks: this online course helps address the long-term effects of head trauma, such as head tossing, spooking, allergies, autoimmune issues, and more. $210 Value
Starting bid
This ceramic pitcher was made by Craig Fent - Ceramic Artists and has a $65 Value
Starting bid
Includes a basket, a Velcro-footed lemur, a water bottle, a stuffed cheetah, and a set of plastic animals. $80 Value
Starting bid
Do you enjoy a nice white wine? Enjoy this bottle of Michaud Columbia Valley Riesling donated by Decide2fly LLC! $27 Value
Starting bid
Do you have oils and want a cool dispenser for them? Check out this sandy blue oil dispenser! $25 Value
Starting bid
Do you have oils and want a cool dispenser for them? Check out this black and ashy-gray oil dispenser! $25 Value
Starting bid
This is a Back on Track Cooling Dog Coat. It is made with 100% polyester fabric and lined with 95% PVA and 10% cotton.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!