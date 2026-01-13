Hosted by

WMHS Band Booster, Inc.

About this event

Solo & Ensemble Fee & Pianist fee

Solo & ensemble fee
$9

Solo & ensemble fee is ONLY for beginning or intermediate band and jazz band students & new winter guard students OR for students who are doing BOTH an ensemble & a solo.

Pianist fee
$50

Pianist fee is for every band student that has a piano accompaniment with their solo. Fees must be paid to the boosters not to Mrs Sara Nussel directly. This price includes scheduled practices at her home prior to S&E as well as her time and travel to play with the students during S&E event.

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