Solo & Ensemble Fee & Pianist fee

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About this event
Solo & ensemble fee is ONLY for beginning or intermediate band and jazz band students & new winter guard students OR for students who are doing BOTH an ensemble & a solo.
Pianist fee is for every band student that has a piano accompaniment with their solo. Fees must be paid to the boosters not to Mrs Sara Nussel directly. This price includes scheduled practices at her home prior to S&E as well as her time and travel to play with the students during S&E event.
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