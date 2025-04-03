Solo and Ensemble MPA Field Trip

Cost covers ensemble registration, pizza lunch and drink, along with Monster mini golf and arcade activities. ***Be sure to change the Zeffy Donation line to $0 if you do not want to donate to the Zeffy platform**

Cost covers ensemble registration, pizza lunch and drink, along with Monster mini golf and arcade activities. ***Be sure to change the Zeffy Donation line to $0 if you do not want to donate to the Zeffy platform**

seeMoreDetailsMobile