Solo - WIJPA Puzzle Contest

Includes entry for one puzzler to the Solo 500 Piece Puzzle Division.





Puzzlers will compete against other puzzlers to complete the same 500 piece puzzle as fast as they can. Solo check-in starts at 10 am, puzzling starts at 10:30am. There is a 2 hr time limit.





Puzzlers are able to compete in both rounds, but are not able to win both divisions.





There are no refunds, but if you are not able to make the event, we can arrange pick-up for your contest puzzle.





Further Questions? Contact us at [email protected]