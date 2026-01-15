Solo - WIJPA Puzzle Contest

Hosted by
Includes entry for one puzzler to the Solo 500 Piece Puzzle Division.
Puzzlers will compete against other puzzlers to complete the same 500 piece puzzle as fast as they can. Solo check-in starts at 10 am, puzzling starts at 10:30am. There is a 2 hr time limit.
Puzzlers are able to compete in both rounds, but are not able to win both divisions.
There are no refunds, but if you are not able to make the event, we can arrange pick-up for your contest puzzle.
Further Questions? Contact us at [email protected]
Includes entry for one puzzler to the Solo 350 Piece Puzzle Division.
Puzzlers will compete against other puzzlers to complete the same 350 piece puzzle as fast as they can. Solo 350 check-in starts at 1:30 pm, puzzling starts at 2:00pm. There is a 2 hr time limit.
This ticket is for individuals just coming to swap/casual puzzle. It is not required but helps WI-JPA plan accordingly.
Bring some gently used puzzles to swap for some new-to-you puzzles! Please note if any pieces are missing on the box and put all puzzles pieces in a plastic bag inside of the box to minimize missing pieces.
Additionally there will be some casual puzzling area and puzzle chess!
