SOLU: Out of Zion PHOENIX

7569 W Greenway Rd

Peoria, AZ 85381, USA

Free

This registration grants entry to the worship event as we welcome SOLU Israel to the Valley for an unforgettable night of Spirit-led praise and unity. Your donation helps cover the venue, security, production, and hospitality, and anything above the event costs will go directly as a goodwill offering to SOLU Israel and to support future FortyThree19 worship events across the Valley.

