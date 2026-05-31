SOLW Women's Retreat 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Only select this if you are rooming with 5 other ladies. All room selections include Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, and Satureday Dinner. Saturday Lunch is on your own.
Only select this if you are rooming with 4 other ladies. All room selections include Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, and Saturday Dinner. Saturday Lunch is on your own.
Only select this if you are rooming with 3 other ladies. All room selections include Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, and Saturday Dinner. Saturday Lunch is on your own.
Only select this if you are rooming with 3 other ladies and would like a standard King or Queen room. All room selections include Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, and Saturday Dinner. Saturday Lunch is on your own.
Only select this if you are rooming with 2 other ladies. All room selections include Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, and Saturday Dinner. Saturday Lunch is on your own.
Only select this if you are rooming with 2 other ladies and would like a standard King or Queen room. All room selections include Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, and Saturday Dinner. Saturday Lunch is on your own.
Only select this if you are rooming with 1 other lady. All room selections include Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, and Satureday Dinner. Saturday Lunch is on your own.
Only select this if you are planning on rooming alone. All room selections include Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, and Saturday Dinner. Saturday Lunch is on your own.
Use this option to make a payment towards your registration (at least $5)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!