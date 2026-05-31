Autumn leaves frame a flyer for a Women's Retreat in 2026, detailing the theme, dates, location, and pricing.
Springs Of Living Water Ministries

Hosted by

Springs Of Living Water Ministries

About this event

SOLW Women's Retreat 2026

222 Eden Rd

Lancaster, PA 17601, USA

Registration - NON -REFUNDABLE
$35
6 Per Room Rate - Queen Suite ( 3 queen beds & sofa bed)
$260

Only select this if you are rooming with 5 other ladies. All room selections include Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, and Satureday Dinner. Saturday Lunch is on your own.

5 Per Room Rate - Queen Suite ( 3 queen beds & sofa bed)
$285

Only select this if you are rooming with 4 other ladies. All room selections include Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, and Saturday Dinner. Saturday Lunch is on your own.

4 Per Room Rate - Queen Suite ( 3 queen beds & sofa bed)
$321

Only select this if you are rooming with 3 other ladies. All room selections include Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, and Saturday Dinner. Saturday Lunch is on your own.

4 Per Room Rate King or Queen select rooms
$288

Only select this if you are rooming with 3 other ladies and would like a standard King or Queen room. All room selections include Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, and Saturday Dinner. Saturday Lunch is on your own.

3 Per Room Rate - Queen Suite ( 3 queen beds & sofa bed)
$382

Only select this if you are rooming with 2 other ladies. All room selections include Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, and Saturday Dinner. Saturday Lunch is on your own.

3 Per Room Rate King or Queen select rooms
$338

Only select this if you are rooming with 2 other ladies and would like a standard King or Queen room. All room selections include Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, and Saturday Dinner. Saturday Lunch is on your own.

2 Per Room Rate - King or Queen select rooms
$438

Only select this if you are rooming with 1 other lady. All room selections include Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, and Satureday Dinner. Saturday Lunch is on your own.

1 Per Room Rate - King or Queen select rooms
$760

Only select this if you are planning on rooming alone. All room selections include Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, and Saturday Dinner. Saturday Lunch is on your own.

Make a Payment Towards Your Retreat
Pay what you can

Use this option to make a payment towards your registration (at least $5)

Add a donation for Springs Of Living Water Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!