Filipino-American Development Foundation

SOMCAN 25th Year Anniversary: Silent Auction

Giants item
Giants
$50

Starting bid

Autographed baseball by Hyden Birdsong

USS Hornet - Sea, Air and Space Museum item
USS Hornet - Sea, Air and Space Museum
$50

Starting bid

Family boarding pass for two (2) adults and two (2) children

Winchester Mystery House item
Winchester Mystery House
$60

Starting bid

Mansion tour for two (2) adults

K1 Speed item
K1 Speed
$60

Starting bid

2 cards - each good for one (1) free race and license

Beat the Bomb item
Beat the Bomb
$90

Starting bid

Virtual game for six (6) people

PIER 39 item
PIER 39
$200

Starting bid

PIER 39 VIP Bundle for 2 People

  • Two (2) Aquarium of the Bay tickets
  • Two (2) SF Carousel tickets or The Plunge tickets
  • Two (2) Ride the Flyer tickets or 7D Experience tickets
  • Two (2) Blue & Gold Fleet SF Bay Cruise tickets
  • One (1) Sea Lion Saving Guide with 1 hour parking validation for PIER 39 Parking Garage.
Byington Vineyard & Winery item
Byington Vineyard & Winery
$300

Starting bid

Winery tour & tasting for ten (10) people

Private Wine Class item
Private Wine Class
$500

Starting bid

Private wine class for up to twenty (20) guests. All attendees must be at least 21 years old

Cancun Cards item
Cancun Cards
$500

Starting bid

Vacation certificate in Cancun for five (5) days and four (4) nights in Cancun for two (2) adults and two (2) children under 12 years old

Signed Draymond Green 8x11 Photograph item
Signed Draymond Green 8x11 Photograph
$350

Starting bid

Signed Draymond Green photograph with certificate of authenticity

Signed Jonathan Kuminga Jersey item
Signed Jonathan Kuminga Jersey
$500

Starting bid

Signed Jonathan Kuminga jersey with certificate of authenticity

Photo by Wilfred Galila (1) item
Photo by Wilfred Galila (1)
$500

Starting bid

Flag Cape Protest, San Francisco, California, 2025. Gelatin silver print on archival paper, first edition original print.

Photo by Wilfred Galila (2)
$500

Starting bid

City Hall Protest, San Francisco, California, 2025. Gelatin silver print on archival paper, first edition original print.

Photo by Wilfred Galila (3)
$500

Starting bid

50th Anniversary of Agbayani Village, Delano, California, 2024. Gelatin silver print on archival paper, first edition original print, 2025.

Watercolor by Daynelita H. Dulalas item
Watercolor by Daynelita H. Dulalas
$100

Starting bid

Self-portrait of the artist contemplating

Etching by Daynelita H. Dulalas
$75

Starting bid

Charcoal sketch of a female nude

Etching by Daynelita H. Dulalas
$75

Starting bid

Colorful etching of a vase

