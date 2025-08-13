SOMCAN 25th Year Anniversary: Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Autographed baseball by Hyden Birdsong
Starting bid
Family boarding pass for two (2) adults and two (2) children
Starting bid
Mansion tour for two (2) adults
Starting bid
2 cards - each good for one (1) free race and license
Starting bid
Virtual game for six (6) people
Starting bid
PIER 39 VIP Bundle for 2 People
Starting bid
Winery tour & tasting for ten (10) people
Starting bid
Private wine class for up to twenty (20) guests. All attendees must be at least 21 years old
Starting bid
Vacation certificate in Cancun for five (5) days and four (4) nights in Cancun for two (2) adults and two (2) children under 12 years old
Starting bid
Signed Draymond Green photograph with certificate of authenticity
Starting bid
Signed Jonathan Kuminga jersey with certificate of authenticity
Starting bid
Flag Cape Protest, San Francisco, California, 2025. Gelatin silver print on archival paper, first edition original print.
Starting bid
City Hall Protest, San Francisco, California, 2025. Gelatin silver print on archival paper, first edition original print.
Starting bid
50th Anniversary of Agbayani Village, Delano, California, 2024. Gelatin silver print on archival paper, first edition original print, 2025.
Starting bid
Self-portrait of the artist contemplating
Starting bid
Charcoal sketch of a female nude
Starting bid
Colorful etching of a vase
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!