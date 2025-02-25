Join the Friends of HV Library for a matinee of Some Like it Hot at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia. Wednesday May 28, 2025, at 1:30 PM This is for the Mezzanine seat ticket only. (most of us will be taking the train into Philadelphia) Tickets are Non-Refundable

Join the Friends of HV Library for a matinee of Some Like it Hot at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia. Wednesday May 28, 2025, at 1:30 PM This is for the Mezzanine seat ticket only. (most of us will be taking the train into Philadelphia) Tickets are Non-Refundable

More details...