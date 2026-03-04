Central Westmoreland Foundation

Hosted by

Central Westmoreland Foundation

About this event

Aspiring Educators-SomeBunny Sent You an Egg

255 Arona Rd

New Stanton, PA 15672, USA

Classic Egg
$1

"Send SomeBunny an Egg" filled with a Mochi (Small Squishy Animal) inside.

Animals and egg colors will vary and will be distributed randomly

Upgraded Egg
$2

"Send SomeBunny an Egg" filled with an Easter Themed Pop-it Keychain inside.

Keychains and egg colors will vary and will be distributed randomly

Golden Egg
$5

"Send SomeBunny an Egg" a large golden egg filled with a stress cube.

Cube colors will vary and will be distributed randomly

Classic Eggs for a class
$20

Send a classic egg to all students in one class

Upgraded Eggs for a Class
$40

Send all of the students in one class an upgraded egg

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!